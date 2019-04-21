  • search
హైదరాబాద్ వార్తల కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ఒకే కాన్పులో నలుగురు శిశువులు

    By
    |

    హైదరాబాద్ : ఒకే కాన్పులో కవలలు పుట్టడం సహజం. అయితే నలుగురు కవలలు పుట్టిన అరుదైన ఘటన హైదరాబాద్‌లో చోటుచేసుకుంది. చిలకలగూడలోని గీతా నర్సింగ్ హోంలో హేమలత అనే మహిళ ఒకేకాన్పులో నలుగురు శిశువులకు జన్మనిచ్చింది. శిశువుల్లో ఇద్దరు అబ్బాయిలు కాగా.. ఇద్దరు అమ్మాయిలు ఉన్నారు. ఈ నెల 2వ తేదీన డెలివరీ అయినా విషయం ఆలస్యంగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది.

    చిలకలగూడకు చెందిన హేమలతకు నెలలు నిండకముందే పురిటి నొప్పులు ప్రారంభం కావడంతో ఆమె భర్త లక్ష్మణ్ దగ్గరలోని గీతా నర్సింగ్ హోంకు తీసుకెళ్లాడు. అక్కడ వైద్యులు ఆపరేషన్ చేసి నలుగురు శిశువులను డెలివరీ చేశారు. పిల్లల బరువు తక్కువగా ఉండటంతో వారికి మెరుగైన చికిత్స అందించాలని చెప్పారు. దీంతో చిన్నారులను విద్యానగర్‌లోని నియో బీబీసీ హాస్పిటల్‌కు తరలించారు. పుట్టినప్పుడు కేవలం కిలో బరువున్న శిశువులకు ఆత్యాధునిక చికిత్స అందించడంతో వారి పరిస్థితి మెరుగైంది. ప్రస్తుతం శిశువుల బరువు కిలోన్నర వరకు చేరింది. ప్రస్తుతం శిశువుల ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి బాగుందని డాక్టర్లు చెప్పారు.

    Hyderabad woman delivers quadruplets

    తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    హైదరాబాద్ యుద్ధ క్షేత్రం
    సంవత్సరం
    అభ్యర్థి పేరు పార్టీ లెవెల్ ఓటు ఓటు రేట్ ఓట్ల తేడ
    2014
    అసుడుద్దీన్ ఒవైసీ ఎ ఐ ఎం ఐ ఎం విజేతలు 5,13,868 53% 2,02,454
    డాక్టర్ భగవంత్ రావు బీజేపీ రెండో స్థానంలో నిలిచిన అభ్యర్థులు 3,11,414 32% 0
    + More Details

    మరిన్ని హైదరాబాద్ వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    birth hyderabad

    English summary
    Hyderabadi woman gave birth to quadruplets in a private hospital in Chilkalguda. Though the woman delivered the newborns on April 2, it came to light on Sunday as the babies were shifted to Neo BBC hospital for better treatment. doctors said that it is a rare case and added that the quadruplets are born once in every seven lakh births.
    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019

    Oneindia బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్
    రోజంతా తాజా వార్తలను పొందండి

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue