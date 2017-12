Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Madhusudhan Reddy, a native of Karkanagadda of Karimnagar town, working as a teacher in Gunturpalli Primary School, Karimnagar rural mandal. Instead of going to home, he stayed back in the school after closer of school on Friday evening and hanged himself from a bolder in the classroom itself.