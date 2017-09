రేప్ కేసు: బాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాత కరీం మోరానీకి కస్టడీ, పొటెన్సీ టెస్ట్!

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

A day after arrest, Bollywood producer Karim Morani, accused of sexually exploiting a 24-year-old Mumbai-based theatre artiste in Hyderabad, underwent a potency test. On Sunday , Rachakonda police of Hyderabad took the 58-year-old producer into custody for interrogation.The rape survivor was his daughter's friend.