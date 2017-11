Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra will be among corporate honchos who would dine with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump on the night of November 28 at Taj Falaknuma Palace hotel in Old City of Hyderabad.