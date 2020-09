2 కిలోమీటర్లు నడిచి, చేలో మంచె పైకెక్కి.. ఆన్ లైన్ క్లాసులు వింటున్న విద్యార్థినికి అండగా..

English summary

12-year-old Safa Zareen, a Class 7 student from Rajura village in Nirmal district walks two kilometres every day and reach their farm by 11 am. She then sits in the middle of the maize field or sometimes climbed up the machan due to the unavailability of the internet at her home. By knowing this problem a famous telecom company supported her by giving set top box and solved her internet problems .