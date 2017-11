Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Flowers from Bangkok in Thailand, Indonesia and Bengaluru, chefs from different Taj Hotels across the country at the rate of one chef for each dish as well as gold and silver plates, cutlery are being readied for Ivanka Trump's dinner at Taj Falaknuma Palace. The Nizam suite in the former residence of the Nizam and other royal suites are being kept on standby in case Ivanka, PM Modi or other VVIP guests want to use them.