English summary

Nizamabad farmers are protesting for the support price of yellow and red jawer crops. Now the country has turned the attention of Nizamabad to the general election. This is because of the fact that more than 180 farmers are contesting on the Kavitha of the TRS female candidate. While the withdrawal of the nominations will be completed by the end of the day, the farmers are not disturbed by the TRS leaders. A total of 203 nominations have been filed from this position followed by 189 candidates in the fray.