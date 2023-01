తెలంగాణ విద్యార్థిని ప్రశ్నకు సవివరంగా బదులిచ్చిన ప్రధాని మోడీ

#ParikshaPeCharcha is my Pariksha too, but I feel happy and fortunate to give the exam



It is my privilege to understand the aspirations, challenges, dreams, and visions of our young students



PM narendramodi at #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 #ExamWarriors #PPC2023 pic.twitter.com/mMe2PaP00Y — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳 (PIBHyderabad) January 27, 2023