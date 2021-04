కరోనా నుండి సీఎం కేసీఆర్ కోలుకోవాలని .. ఐసోలేషన్ లో ఉన్న పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ప్రకటన , ట్వీట్ చేసిన చిరంజీవి

English summary

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan responded by releasing a statement saying that CM KCR should recover quickly. Pawan Kalyan said he was praying to God that he would recover quickly and engage in public service as usual. While Pawan Kalyan, who is currently undergoing treatment at Home Isolation, is battling corona as a corona victim, KCR, who has been affected by corona, has released a statement saying that he should recover quickly. Megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his desire for CM KCR to recover quickly.