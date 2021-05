పుట్ట మధు ఎక్కడ.. 7 రోజులుగా మిస్సింగ్.. మంత్రికి ఆయన సతీమణి ఫిర్యాదు.. అసలేం జరుగుతోంది?

English summary

Missing of Peddapalli ZP chairman and former MLA Putta Madhu has become a hot topic in state politics. Putta Madhu, who is close to former minister Etala Rajender, went into anonymity on the day of the land grab allegations against Etala. The suspense over the whereabouts of Madhu, who has been missing for the past seven days, is not over yet. It looks like his phone is still in the switch off mode.