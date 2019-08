ప్రేమన్నాడు .. పెళ్లన్నాడు.. ఆ విద్యార్థిని ప్రాణం తీసి పాతిపెట్టాడు

English summary

Tamilarasi and Muttarasi sisters from Vedachandur in Dindigul district .. tamilarasi married and live in Tirupur. Muttarasi often visits Tirupur to see her elder sister. In the process, she became acquainted with a driver named Bharat, who belonged to Attukkal Pudur. In this backdrop, Bharat went to Vedachandur and took Muttarasi with him. He stayed with her for five months. She no longer understands where her sister went, her sister Thamilarasi complained to the police about her sister's disappearance.The police landed for Muttarasi. In this order they got suspicion. Shocked facts come out of Bharat's arrest and enquire into their own style. The police got to know that Bharath killed Muttarasi and burried her in his house backyard , and later again he digged out her body and burned her body again.