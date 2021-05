పుట్ట మధు అరెస్ట్ .. భీమవరంలో అరెస్ట్ చేసిన రామగుండం పోలీసులు, ఈటెలతో లింక్, ఉచ్చు బిగిసినట్టేనా !!

English summary

Ramagundam Task Force police took Peddapalli Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson Putta Madhu into custody at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district in the early hours of Saturday. He went into hiding for the last ten days ever since land grabbing allegations levelled against former health minister Eatala Rajender. His wife met Minister Koppula Eshwar few days ago and sought his help in finding Madhu.According to sources, Madhu is close aide of Eatala Rajender. Moreover, there are allegations that the ZP chief was behind the murder of advocate couple Vaman Rao. The cops are shifting him to Hyderabad.