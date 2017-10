ఇది వ్యూహాత్మకమేనా..’హస్తం’ పార్టీలో రేవంత్ చేరిక జాప్యం?

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amidst the political heat generated by Telangana TDP working president, Revanth Reddy’s meeting with AICC vice president, Rahul Gandhi, his entry into Congress is unlikely to happen soon. It might take more than a month for Revanth’s move to take final shape for ‘strategic and political’ reasons. It is understood that the TDP MLA is likely to formally join the Congress by November-end in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. It will be followed by a public meeting, the venue of which will be decided in due course. The reason for the delay, sources said, was Revanth wants to ensure his entry was a smooth affair and with a bang.