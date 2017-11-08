సరదాగా గుట్టపైకి వెళ్లిన జంట.. అంతలోనే ఘోరం...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The craze for taking selfies has proved to be costly for a young couple in Hyderabad. They climbed up a hillrock to take a selfie, slipped and fell down. Both suffered grievous injuries. The couple were identified as Nagaraju of Mehdipatnam and Priyanka of Nizamabad. Both were working in a departmental store in Narsingi area and were in a relationship for the past few months. On Tuesday morning, they visited the Kali temple in Bandlaguda under the Narsingi police station. After offering prayers, they tried to take a selfie together. They climbed up a huge boulder and even as they were taking the selfie, they lost balance and fell down. Both suffered critical injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where they are under treatment.