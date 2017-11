బాల్య మిత్రుడికి కెసిఆర్ పరామర్శ, ఆర్నెళ్ళ తర్వాత...

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister KCR still remembers his old friends. Though the Chief Minister is busy in political activities, sometimes, he takes out time to meet some of his close friends, with whom he used to spend time earlier. CM KCR keeps aside the protocol while meeting his close friends. Recently, CM KCR met his old friend Rajendra Prasad visiting his residence at Musheerabad.