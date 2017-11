గోల్కొండ కోటలో జీఈఎస్ ప్రతినిధులకు రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం విందు..

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

About 1,500 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) delegates attended a dinner hosted by the Telangana Government at the Golconda fort on the city outskirts on Wednesday. The majestic fort, known for diamond trade in the yore,was tastefully illuminated with hundreds of colourful electrical bulbs, presenting a fairy land look. The guests including a large number of foreigners savoured delicacies served at the dinner. Tennis star Sania Mirza also attended at the dinner. A cultural programme featuring the local artistes was also arranged to entertain the guests.