యాడంగ వస్తందో.. యానంగ పోతదో: హోంమంత్రి నాయిని, ఇవాంకా టూర్‌ షెడ్యూల్లో మార్పు!?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Telangana Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy make comments in his own style on Ivanka Trump's Hyderabad visit. He told that the security arrangements are totally looking after by American Secret Service and we don't know how she is coming and how she is going, he said. On the other hand there is a slight change in the schedule of arrival of Ivanka it seems. Instead of Samshabad Airport She is coming to Begumpet Airport it seems.