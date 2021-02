'కొంగు పట్టి అడుగుతున్నా.. మీ బిడ్డ లాంటిదాన్ని సారు..' ఎమ్మెల్సీ పల్లా కాళ్లపై పడి వేడుకున్న మహిళ...

English summary

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, TRS MLC, faced an unexpected incident during the MLC election campaign. Krishnaveni, a field assistant, who lost her job due to a government decision, fell on her knees and begged. "We wanted the scales to come when Telangana came but ... I did not think that the scales like this would be lost .. Please give us our scales, sir ..." the woman appealed to Rajeshwar Reddy.