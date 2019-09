నిర్మానుష్యంగా మారిన కోడెల నివాసం..! అలుముకున్న విషాద ఛాయలు..!!

English summary

The abode of the kodela Siva Prasad Rao in Hyderabad, Banjara Hills became deserted. No one is resident except the security staff. The dead body of the Kodela has been shifted to Guntur for the final visit of the people. His son, Kodela Sivaram Prasad, who arrived at Gannavaram airport a few hours ago from Kenya, will be conducting the final programs. Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police seem to have taken the untimely death of the Kodela as a challenge. After the completion of the funeral, the Kodela Sivaram Prasad is likely to be taken into custody by the Telangana police along with the AP Police.