బస్సుల్లో ప్రయాణీకులను మధ్యలో దింపేస్తున్న కండక్టర్లు .. ఎందుకో తెలిస్తే షాక్

English summary

The bus is going to parigi to vikarabad and stopped the bus in the middle of the journey and the conductor said please get down and pelase get in to the another bus. The passengers who made the Inquiry know what had happened to the bus and they heard a shocking news the TIM machine did not work which has issue the ticket .This is the condition of our RTC buses. the passengers fired on RTC and demanded the paper tickets if any ticket issuing problems occurs in TIM mechines.