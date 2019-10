TSRTC STRIKE : ఆర్టీసీ కార్మికులకు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన సర్కార్ ... జీతాలు చెల్లించేందుకు నిధులు లేవని కోర్ట

English summary

The government does not have enough funds to pay September salary to RTC employees, said the government's counsel to the high court. The council also told the court the strike called by the RTC employees is against the law. However, the petitioner said that not paying salaries after working is also against the law. The plea was adjourned.The High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to pay salaries for September to all employees by October 21. The government's counsel said that payment of salaries would be difficult as they are not attending duties.