Telugu Desam Party’s former working president and legislator Revanth Reddy on will join the Congress party, a fortnight after rumours began that he had met Congress leaders to negotiate his entry. He will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice president Rahul Gandhi, a statement from Reddy’s office said.