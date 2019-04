డేటా చోరీ నిజమే: ఆధార్ కార్యాలయం ధృవీకరణ: ఐటీ గ్రిడ్స్ పై తాజా కేసులు!

English summary

The complaint is based on the information provided by the SIT led by inspector-general of police Stephen Raveendra to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Sources said the examination conducted by TS Forensic Science Laboratories (TSFSL) on the data recovered by TS police from the offices of IT Grids showed the extent of misuse of personal information. What surprised the scientists at the TSFSL was that the structure of the database maintained by IT Grids was an exact copy of the one maintained by the UIDAI. This raised suspicion in the SIT which informed the UIDAI which led to Saturday’s police complainant.