ys jagan led ysrcp telangana party president gattu srikanth reddy quits party. srikanth reddy on saturday announced his resignation to ysrcp and sends the letter to party chief and ap cm ys jagan. earlier ysrcp has declared that it has no plan to expand party in telangana, gattu srikanth reddy likely to join bjp soon. he commented on ys sharmila party too.