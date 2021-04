తిరుపతి పోరు: రత్నప్రభ కోసం రంగంలోకి పవన్ కల్యాణ్ -నేడు తిరుపతిలో జనసేనాని పాదయాత్ర, భారీ సభ

English summary

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will campaign for K Ratna Prabha in the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election today. Pawan will conduct padayatra in Tirupati town on April 3. The party chief and party activists will walk from from MP Palle circle to Sankarambadi circle before addressing a public meeting late in the night. Pawan will also tour Nellore district next week. Jana Sena senior leader Nadendla Manohar said: “Pawan Kalyan has endorsed the decision of the BJP central leadership to field its own candidate in the by-election and fully support the candidature of Ratna Prabha.”