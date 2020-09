టీటీడీ ఆదాయ, వ్యయాలు కాగ్ ద్వారా ఆడిట్ ... టీటీడీ సంచలన నిర్ణయం.. బీజేపీ ఎంపీ హర్షం

English summary

TTD has made a sensational decision to audit the revenue expenditure of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple with the Comptroller and Auditor General. The governing body recommended to the AP government that the audit be conducted by the CAG in the wake of criticism over the ongoing audit in TTD. However, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is also reported to be positive about this. BJP MP Subramanian Swami hailed the decision.