@bcci Send all the beef eaters back for breach of bio security no leniency to be shown Indian TeamXI Mayank KL Rahul Pujara Ajinkya Vihari Saha Jadeja Ashwin Shardul Natarajan Bumrah #INDvAUS #AusvInd #indvsaus2020 pic.twitter.com/u4kUG1uKB8

English summary

Twitterati erupted as Team India fans thrashed Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and other players for beef consumption as the bill of their recent visit to a restaurant was shared on social media. The food bill was also shared on social media platforms. Thus, Team India fans noticed beef consumption by the players.