రాముడి విగ్రహ ధ్వంసంలో చంద్రబాబు పాత్ర .. ఇది టీడీపీ కుట్ర : వైసీపీ ఎంపీ సాయిరెడ్డి సంచలనం

English summary

YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has made sensational allegations over the destruction of a statue of Lord Rama in Ramathiratham. Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Chandrababu was involved in the destruction of the idol of Lord Rama. Recalling that CM Jagan had visited Vizianagaram district on the same day, the MP said that the idol of Lord Rama was vandalized in a conspiracy to tarnish the image of CM Jagan.