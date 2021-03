విచారణ ఎదుర్కోలేని చవట ,దద్దమ్మ చంద్రబాబు .. ఆయన స్టేల బాబు : కొడాలి నాని ఫైర్

English summary

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani has termed opposition leader and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as the India’s worst coward politician for obtaining stay from the High Court over the proceedings of the CID probe into the Amaravati assigned lands case.Talking to reporters on Saturday, he flayed Chandrababu for getting 30th stay from the courts. The minister mentioned that people have delivered a verdict by defeating in the previous general elections. “People will confine Chandrababu to his house by casting their votes to the YSRCP in ZPTC and MPTC elections, and Tirupati by-election,” he said.