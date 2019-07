పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పార్టీ పెట్టటం మెగా ఫ్యామిలీకి ఇష్టం లేదని నాగబాబు సంచలనం ..

English summary

Pawan Kalyan said that the mega family's refusal to join the party was not a reason for the bitter experience of his brother Megastar Chiranjeevi. "Therefore, none of their family members have agreed to the Pawan Kalyan party. Mega Brother Nagababu said that he had thought about why his younger brother had to work hard and face problems. He said that he knew how much trouble his brother Chiranjeevi had suffered and that he had thought that his brother Pawan did not need it. That is why mega family said no to pawan party on that time.