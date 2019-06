ప్రజావేదిక కూల్చివేత నిర్ణయంతో ఏపీలో ఒకటే చర్చ .. బాబు గారి శాశ్వత నివాసం ఎక్కడ ?

English summary

Not owning a permanent residence in Amaravati is something a big mistake that Chandrababu Naidu has committed? This is widely discussed in political circles in AP. While Jagan and Pawan own permanent residences in AP, Naidu is staying at a leased bungalow that falls under River Conservation Area. Now that CM Jagan has ordered to demolish the Praja Vedika Building which is in the same premises as Chandrababu's residence and is adjacent to his bungalow, it is obvious that the next target would be Naidu's residence.Mangalagiri MLA and CRDA chief Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has already stated that Naidu's present residence as illegal and stated that they will move the court to raze the building. Now, it is high time, Naidu should focus on building a own, permanent house in Amaravati soon after he returns from his holiday.