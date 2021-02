సాదినేని యామినికి బీజేపీలో కీలక పదవి .. మహిళా మోర్చా రాష్ట్ర కార్యదర్శిగా నియామకం

English summary

The BJP has gave a key post to Sadineni Yamini Sharma, who joined the BJP from the TDP. Sadineni Yamini Sharma has been appointed as the state secretary of Mahila Morcha in the Bharatiya Janata Party. With the release of the appointment letter of Mahila Morcha state unit president Nirmala Kishore, Sadineni Yamini Sharma in the BJP has a chance to make her voice heard more.