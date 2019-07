'స్పందన 'లో షాకింగ్ రిక్వెస్ట్ .. అమ్మానాన్న కోసం కిడ్నీ అమ్ముకోనివ్వండి ప్లీజ్

English summary

Nafisa of Vijayawada Ajit Singh Nagar came to request the authorities of the Vijayawada sub-collector's office on Monday. Nafisa request was that her job at one of the private telecoms companies was rendered inoperable due to parental illness. After that she didnot get any job . Nafisa, who is in trouble, said that during the last government regime, a politician follower would take a bribe of 10 thousand and get a job in the 1100 center. Nafisa told the authorities that the job was not even given. That is why she asked for permission to sell her kidney-like organs to take care of her family.