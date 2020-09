KXIP Vs DC Match 2 మ్యాచ్‌ చుట్టూ వివాదాలు: పంజాబ్ ఓటమి దాని ఫలితమే: సెహ్వాగ్ ఆన్ ఫైర్

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb

English summary

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has lashed out at the umpire following his ‘short run’ decision during the game between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals made a stunning comeback to beat Kings XI Punjab in the same over to start their IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note.