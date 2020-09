కొడాలి నానీకి అనిత హితవు .. మీరేం చెప్పినా నమ్మటానికి ప్రజలు మూర్ఖులు కాదు

English summary

Former TDP MLA Anita was angry over the remarks made by Minister Kodali Nani against TDP chief Chandrababu. Minister Kodali Nani asked Anita to change her language. Anita appealed to Kodali Nani to advise him as a sister that he should speak soberly as Kodali Nani is the leader in the ministerial position. Anita said it was inappropriate to criticize Chandrababu.