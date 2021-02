విశాఖ ఉక్కు ఉద్యమం .. అఖిలపక్షం ఆధ్వర్యంలో భారీ ర్యాలీ , ఆందోళన ఉధృతం

English summary

A protest led by all-party leaders took place at the back gate of the Visakhapatnam steel plant today. All party leaders and workers held a huge rally. Minister Avanti Srinivas and YCP MPs expressed solidarity with the workers' agitation. The protest was attended by leaders of trade unions affiliated to all parties. The workers claimed that they would protect the Visakhapatnam steel plant, which had sprung up due to the movement, with the same zeal.