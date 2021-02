విశాఖ ఉక్కు ఉద్యమం : ప్రభుత్వంతో చర్చించాకే నిర్ణయమన్న బొత్సా , రాజీనామాకు రెడీ అన్న వైసీపీ ఎంపీ

English summary

Another movement started in Visakhapatnam with the decision of the Center to privatize the steel plant. The Centre's decision in the case of the Visakhapatnam steel plant is now challenging the ruling YCP. Despite the AP government not being able to bring pressure to bear on the Center, YCP ministers and leaders in the Visakhapatnam region have opened their mouths on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. However, the YCP MP says he is ready to resign, when Botsa says he will talk after the discussion with govt about it.