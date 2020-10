సబ్బం హరి ఇంటికెళ్లి నాలుక కోస్తాం - వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే స్ట్రాంగ్ వార్నింగ్ - పొలిటికల్ బ్రోకర్ అంటూ..

English summary

Anakapalli YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath gave a strong warning to TDP leader Sabbam Hari. It is learned that there is a controversy over the demolition of the retaining wall of Sabbam Hari's house by GVMC officials. speaking to media on sunday, Amarnath Reddy said that Sabbam Hari's language was offensive to CM Jagan and if he did not speak carefully, ysrcp will cut Sabbam Hari's tongue.