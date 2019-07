నాలుగేళ్ల ప్రేమ నాలుగు నిముషాల్లో కాదందని .. ప్రియురాలి ఇంటిముందే ...

English summary

According to a police report on the incident at Kalvapalli under the Sammakka-Saralamma Tadvai zone, a young man from Jakkula Mahender (25) from Chalwai and a young woman from kalvapally have been in love for the past four years. Since both of them are the same social group, they wanted to get married. Knowing the matter, both relatives and gentlemen agreed.. The girl gave a twist as soon as everything was okay. When they called the girl, she denied that she did not love Mahender. On the excitement of his being humiliated, Mahender went to the girl's house, where he drank festicide and committed suicide. He died on the spot.