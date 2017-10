అమెరికాలో తప్పిపోయిన.. భారత చిన్నారి కథ విషాదాంతం!?

Nri

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Police in the United States today found the body of a child, which they say is “most likely” of a three-year-old Indian girl who went missing two weeks ago. Sherin Mathews, who has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was last seen outside her family’s backyard in Richardson city in Texas on October 7 after her foster father reportedly punished her and sent her alone outside late at night for not finishing her milk. The Richardson Police announced that they discovered the remains of a child in a tunnel beneath a road, expressing apprehension that it was “most likely” of Sherin. They, however, did not confirm the identity.