Ramesh Babu

English summary

In TRS some cold war is going on between MLAs and MLCs, according to the sources. MLAs are angry on MLCs while they also trying to get fame in the constituencies it seems. Recently Nizamabad incident (MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan Vs MLC Bhupathi Reddy) is showing about this cold war in TRS. CM KCR also fired on MLC Bhupathi Reddy on his publicity activities, saying TRS party men.