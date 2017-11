హిట్టా పట్టా: నోట్లరద్దుకు ఏడాది.. ఆగిన పెళ్లిళ్లు.. నిలిచిపోయిన శస్త్రచికిత్సలు

Talk Of The Day

Swetha

NEW DELHI: In his speech on November 8 last year, announcing the ban on high value currency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out the reasons for the dramatic move - striking a blow against black money, terrorism and fake currency. One year later, it is time to assess whether any of these claims were achieved, starting with black money. The government initially suggested that a good chunk of demonetised notes will not enter the banking system; that amount is the black money, they said, that will get wiped out.