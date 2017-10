ట్విస్ట్: పోలవరంపై కమిటీ, అక్టోబర్ 25న, గడ్కరీ కీలక సమావేశం, ఏమౌతోంది?

Talk Of The Day

Expert committee on Polavaram project inspected the Polavaram project site on Monday and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works. The visit of nine-member committee led by chairman Majid Hussain gained significance as a high level review meeting on the project is going to be held in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari.