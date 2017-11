కల్వకుర్తి నుంచి జైపాల్ పోటీ: కాంగ్రెస్ సీఎం అభ్యర్థి.. నాగానికి ‘చే’యూత?

Talk Of The Day

There is rumours that senior congress party leader, ex union minister S Jaipal Reddy will be next assembly elections CM Candidate for congress. His political career starts from Kalwakurthy assembly upto 1980th decade. After 1977 emergency Jaipal Reddy quits congress party but changing political senario afer 1998 he has re join in his old party.