డిఎస్పీ ఆలోచనల నుంచి పద్మలతను తప్పించేందుకు! ఎవరా మహిళ?

Dasari Ravi Babu, a DSP-rank police officer, has been named the prime accused in the murder of rowdy-sheeter Kopperla Satyanarayana Raju alias Gedela Raju . The Vizag city police claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder by nabbing nine accused in the case on Saturday.