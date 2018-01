ఇది పక్కా: ట్రంప్ మైండ్ గేమే.. హెచ్1 బీ వీసా చట్టంలో మార్పులకు నో ‘ఛాన్స్’

General

Swetha

English summary

Pursuant to the American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act (AC-21), one is eligible, pursuant to Section 104(c) to a three-year H-1B extension beyond the normal six-year maximum period if the applicant has an approved employment-based immigrant visa petition, and is eligible to be granted lawful permanent resident status, but is prevented from doing so because of a lack of visa availability.