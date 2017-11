హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రో రైలు: సీటు దొరికితే అదృష్టమే! ప్రతి రైలుకు మూడే కార్లు, ఇవీ విశేషాలు..

General

Hyderabad is expected to witness its first metro going operational on the 29-km long stretch out of the 71-km elevated project in November. Started in July 2012, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project was scheduled to be completed by June this year. However, it got delayed due to land acquisition and other issues. To inaugurate the first phase of the Metro rail project, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in the city from November 28 to 30 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. The metro will connect rail terminals at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Nampally and major bus stations at Miyapur, MGBS, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar and Jubilee Bus Station. The coaches will be of ultra-modern facilities and there will be high frequency of trains. To facilitate commuters, there will be availability of feeder bus services from different areas.