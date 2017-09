2018 చివర్లో పాక్షిక జమిలి ఎన్నిక? మొదలైన మోడీ కసరత్తు!

Politics

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In what appears to be a departure from the routine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is apparently contemplating advancing the dates of the 2019 General Elections, due in May that year, to the fall of 2018. Political cognoscenti in the capital say that the prime minister is trying to encash on BJP's recent landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, and wants to retain the tempo. "He (Modi) wants to defy all conventional assumptions and consolidate his power, so that he emerges with a strong position for the 2019 elections... which he wants to advance to September or October, 2018," a senior BJP leader said.