Swetha

Ahmedabad: Over the past couple of years, three young leaders from the Patidar, OBC and Dalit communities have made quite an impact in Gujarat, so much so that the state BJP is worried and making notes to tackle them. While Hardik Patel, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and Jignesh Mevani, convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch have openly declared their anti-BJP stand, Alpesh Thakor, convener of the Kshatriya Thakor Sena, is yet to reveal his cards.