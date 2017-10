మాజీ మంత్రిని మట్టుబెట్టేందుకు మరో మాజీ మంత్రి పథకం, మావోయిస్టులకు రూ.5 కోట్ల సుపారీ!?

Grapevine

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Jailed Maoist commander Kundan Pahan in his interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that he was given Rs 5 crore to kill former Jharkhand Minister Ramesh Singh Munda in 2008. According to sources in the police, Pahan admitted to taking a contract of Rs 5 crore to kill the then Janata Dal-United (JD-U) legislator Munda. The contract was given by another former Minister Gopal Krishna Patar alias Raja Peter. Raja Peter was arrested on Monday by the NIA in connection with the murder of Munda. Munda was gunned by Maoist guerrillas in a public meeting on the outskirts of Ranchi in July 2008.